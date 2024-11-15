 />
Navrattan Group develops eco-friendly cement Green Crete

Published - November 15, 2024 07:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Navrattan Group said it has developed Navrattan Green Crete, an eco-friendly sustainable cement aimed at reducing environmental impact.

“The formulation Navrattan Green Crete exhibits superior air-curing properties, making it a robust choice for various construction projects. This technology allows developers to use 15% less Navrattan Green Crete compared with traditional cement while achieving equal or higher compressive strengths,” the company said in a statement. 

The product has air curing properties thus reducing labour and water usage while maintaining strength and durability, it has applications across concrete grades from M30 to M60, meeting a wide range of structural and load-bearing requirements and it requires less water to gain strength, the company added.

Himansh Verma, Founder and Chairman, Navrattan Group said, “We have developed a product that not only tackles the environmental challenges posed by traditional cement but also enhances performance while reducing costs.”

“It is a game-changer for the industry, providing a high-strength, eco-friendly alternative versatile across all concrete grades,” he added. 

The company is now gearing up to offer this product to both in domestic and global markets.

