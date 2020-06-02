Business

Natural rubber sector on a sticky wicket

Will take 3 quarters to rebound: Board

The market recovery of India’s natural rubber sector will fully depend on how the economy is going to rebound in the next three quarters, according to the Rubber Board.

‘The market situation is very fluid now with consumption of natural rubber falling drastically. The price and market recovery of the commodity rely on how quickly the market is going to rebound, which any way is going to take next say 3 quarters,” Rubber Board executive director K.N. Raghavan told The Hindu.

The total requirement of domestic tyre manufacturers for natural rubber is expected to fall to 9 lakh metric tonnes this fiscal from last year’s 11.4 lakh MTs. In this context, there’s no need for the country to import rubber, he pointed out.

With COVID-19 severely impacting the operations of the automotive sector and related industries, the natural rubber requirement of tyre companies is likely to fall to 9 lakh MTs this year, although automotive and tyre companies predict even lower consumption, which means the net gap between production and demand will be only 2 lakh MTs this year. Also, the industry has a carry forward stock of 3.5 lakh MTs and therefore India need not import any rubber this year, said an official in charge of production data at the Rubber Board.

According to the Board’s statistics, the country produced 7.10 lakh MTs of natural rubber during fiscal 2019-20, as against the previous year’s production of 6.53 lakh MTs. Some 70% of this produce is consumed by the tyre industry, while the rest goes into the non-tyre sector such as rubber bands, tubes and footwear.

Under a normal industry scenario, the tyre manufacturers in the country consume around 1 lakh MTs of natural rubber a month and 12 lakh MTs a year. The difference, between the production and consumption, is imported mostly from Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand. Last fiscal, the country imported 4.65 lakh MTs of natural rubber.

In order to minimise the impact of significant shrinkage in consumption also to create new avenues of usage for natural rubber, the Rubber Board is currently in the process of planning a series of activities.

Mr. Raghavan said, “When there is a market slowdown, it is important to create newer avenues to increase the scope of usage of natural rubber. We are setting up an incubation centre where small and micro entrepreneurs can learn to design and develop new rubber products and utilities. Natural rubber can be an ideal replacement for plastic and other materials in most cases. We are also working with The Dermatological Society of India to increase the usage of natural rubber based products in the healthcare sector.’’

The Rubber Board has reported a production loss of 65,000 metric tonnes in April and May.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 11:08:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/natural-rubber-sector-on-a-sticky-wicket/article31733983.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY