Natural Diamond Council asks consumers to make sure they are buying natural diamonds 

Published - October 21, 2024 09:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

As the festive season approaches in India the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has Indian consumers to ensure that they are buying natural diamonds through its campaign “Make Sure It’s a Natural Diamond”.

Using globally famous and recognised Indian and international icons, the Council’s communication to consumers highlights that “Precious Things are Crafted” such as the ‘Taj Mahal’, the ‘Banarasi saree’, ‘Pashmina’, ‘Wine’ and natural diamonds.

Amit Pratihari, MD, De Beers India in a statement said, “As the festive season approaches, natural diamonds have emerged as the preferred choice for consumers, valued for their preciousness and enduring significance.” 

“Demand for diamond jewelry is strong, driven by its emotional and symbolic meaning, with aspirations growing even in tier 2 and 3 cities where people are choosing diamonds for both special occasions and everyday wear,” he said.

He said the wedding season, coinciding with the festivities, has further boosted positive consumer sentiment, with demand expected to continue into the new year. 

“The diamond industry is set for growth, fuelled by rising disposable incomes, urbanisation, e-commerce. India stands out globally, offering significant opportunities for jewellers, as the emotional value of natural, responsibly sourced diamonds remains unmatched,” Mr Pratihari said.

David Kellie, CEO, NDC, said “In India, we are working closely with local jewellery brands to create content that resonates with the audience here. “India is a unique market, and we strive to share culturally relevant stories.” 

NDC said its consumer awareness communication is targeted towards those who ardently desire and believe that “natural mined diamonds are the perfect symbols to celebrate life’s most meaningful moments and milestones --- they are as unique, timeless, real, rare, invaluable and precious as the emotions they represent.” 

“Such consumers are the ones who choose natural mined diamonds as symbols to express eternal love, togetherness and commitment,” it added.

