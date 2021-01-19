Native 5G model must to aid education, agri, healthcare: Ravi Shankar Prasad

India’s appetite for 5G is going to be overpowering and therefore businesses must play a proactive role in creating a ‘desi 5G model’ that is inclusive and supportive of healthcare, education and farming, urged Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice.
He said India had missed opportunities around 2G and 3G but wouldn’t want to miss out on 5G. Therefore, the country has developed an Indian test bed involving the IITs so that all innovative aspects of 5G could be explored.
“Indian players must be proactive in creating an inclusive Indian 5G model as the country’s appetite for mobile technology is going to be so huge,” he said while speaking at the India Digital Summit organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India on Tuesday.
On the response to the Centre’s Production-Linked Incentive Scheme, he said, “All the top companies have applied and they have committed to making mobile phones and equipment worth ₹10 lakh crore in the country in the next 5 years out of which ₹7 lakh crore will be meant for exports,” he added.
“We have become the second-biggest mobile manufacturer in the world, and it is my wish to make India number one... We must also become a lead player in laptops, machine-to-machine equipment, tablets and IoT devices. We can easily create that ecosystem,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath