National Highways Infrastructure Trust to raise ₹1,500 cr. via NCDs

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 06, 2022 20:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

National Highways Infrastructure Trust (NHIT), a registered infrastructure investment trust under the InvIT Regulations and sponsored by the NHAI, has filed its draft prospectus to raise ₹1,500 crore by issuing secured, rated, listed and redeemable non-convertible debentures.

The net proceeds are proposed to be utilised towards infusion of debt into the project SPV of NHIT, repayment of the bridge loan facility of NHIT (availed, if any), and general corporate purposes. 

The Infusion of funds will help the SPV meet the obligations under the concession agreements and allow the project SPVs to acquire necessary rights under the concession agreement, the entity said in a statement.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The minimum subscription for public issue of debentures is 75% of the base issue size and the NCDs shall be listed within six working days from the issue closing date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app