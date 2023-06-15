ADVERTISEMENT

National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development raises ₹10,000 crore

June 15, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

‘The issue received overwhelming response from the investors with bids worth ₹23,629.50 crore’

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) said it has raised ₹10,000 crore by issuance of listed bonds in its maiden issuance on Thursday.

“The issue received overwhelming response from the investors with bids worth ₹23,629.50 crore. The infrastructure bonds were oversubscribed by approximately 4.7 times, against the base issue of ₹5,000 crore,” NaBFID said in a statement.

Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director, NaBFID, said, “Infrastructure development is a priority for the nation and access to low-cost funds is imperative to achieve this objective. We are thankful for the support and guidance received from the Department of Financial Services, Government of India, RBI and SEBI.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are enthused by the support and look forward to continued contribution to the growth of infrastructure in India,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US