National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development raises ₹10,000 crore

June 15, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) said it has raised ₹10,000 crore by issuance of listed bonds in its maiden issuance on Thursday.

“The issue received overwhelming response from the investors with bids worth ₹23,629.50 crore. The infrastructure bonds were oversubscribed by approximately 4.7 times, against the base issue of ₹5,000 crore,” NaBFID said in a statement.

Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director, NaBFID, said, “Infrastructure development is a priority for the nation and access to low-cost funds is imperative to achieve this objective. We are thankful for the support and guidance received from the Department of Financial Services, Government of India, RBI and SEBI.”

“We are enthused by the support and look forward to continued contribution to the growth of infrastructure in India,” he added.