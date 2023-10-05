National Action Plan for Green Shipping to position India’s maritime sector as eco-friendly: DG Shipping

October 05, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - MUMBAI

The National Action Plan for Green Shipping promoting eco-friendly practices and incentives for low-emission ships, would help position India’s maritime sector as environmentally responsible, Director General of Shipping Shyam Jagannathan said on October 4.

“India’s maritime sector will play a pivotal role in achieving a $20 trillion economy by 2047, with a 9% projected growth rate,” Mr. Jagannathan said in his inaugural address at the INMEX SMM India 2023 maritime industry exhibition. “Recent achievements include doubling major ports’ capacity, substantial waterway growth, increased cruise passengers and seafarers, expanded solar power, and lighthouse tourism,” he added.

“This progress is fueled by transformative reforms like Sagarmala and digitalisation initiatives. Sustainability is key, as seen through the Swachh Sagar Portal for environmental data,” he noted.

“The sector’s vision encompasses quadrupling port capacity, clean energy fuel hubs, cruise tourism growth, shipbuilding and recycling leadership, and a 5,000 km regional waterway grid,” he added.

In her address, Malini Shankar, Vice Chancellor, of Indian Maritime University and former DG Shipping said, “In light of technological breakthroughs and international acclaim for lunar missions and ocean exploration, India should strengthen its marine industry.”

“Advancements in ship design, IoT, automation, and integrated bridge systems are the emerging innovations in the sector,” Dr. Shankar said.

Former chairman of Shipping Corporation of India Sabyasachi Hajara who is Chairman, INMEX SMM India Advisory Board, said, “Shipping stands as the most economical and eco-friendly mode of transport, contributing significantly to global trade and reducing carbon footprints.”

Stating that India was now addressing critical themes like alternate fuels, energy efficiency, maritime 4.0, and data generation, Rear Admiral Deepak Kumar Goswami, Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard (ASD), Mumbai said remarkable innovations such as LNG, hydrogen, and biofuels were propelling sustainability, while energy-efficient designs and seamless digital integration were elevating safety and efficiency standards.

“The Indian Navy is steadfast in championing these advancements. We wholeheartedly encourage innovation, provide support for start-ups, and advocate for collaboration to sculpt a greener, more efficient maritime future,” he added.