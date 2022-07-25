Natco’s partner gets USFDA nod for cancer drug

Natco Pharma’s partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc. has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Cabazitaxel Intravenous Powder, which is indicated for the treatment of prostrate cancer.

The approved product is a generic of Jevtana Kit. The USFDA has approved Breckenridge’s Abbreviated New Drug Application for Cabazitaxel Intravenous Powder 60mg/1.5mL (40mg/mL) strength, Natco said on Monday.

The introduction date for the product is confidential and Breckenridge and Natco are unable to comment on the same at this time, the company said. Jevtana Kit generated annual sales of $303 million during the 12 months ending May 2022, it said citing industry sales data.