Business

Natco to buy U.S. firm Dash in $18-mn deal

Drugmaker Natco Pharma is planning to acquire U.S. firm Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC, for a cash consideration of $18 million, through one of its subsidiaries.

The acquisition, which is likely to be completed by January, will provide a front-end to engage with its customers directly in the U.S., the largest pharmaceutical market in the world, Natco Pharma said on Tuesday.

In a filing with the stock exchange, following a meeting of the Board, Natco said it proposed to enter into an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Dash Pharmaceuticals. The transaction will be subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence, execution of definitive agreements and compliance with statutory requirements.

Dash, based in New Jersey, is a pharmaceutical sales, marketing and distribution entity. In 2020, it had $11.13 million in net revenue and is expected to clock net sales of about $15 million in 2021.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2021 10:37:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/natco-to-buy-us-firm-dash-in-18-mn-deal/article37955807.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY