ADVERTISEMENT

Natco submits ANDA for Risdiplam for oral solution

Published - November 22, 2024 01:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Natco Pharma has submitted abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Risdiplam for oral solution, a generic version of Genentech Inc’s spinal muscular atrophy drug Evrysdi (Risdiplam) 0.75 mg/mL for oral solution.

Natco said it believes it is among one of the first two companies to have filed a substantially-complete ANDA containing a paragraph IV certification for the product. It thus expects to be eligible for 180 days of shared marketing exclusivity at the time of potential launch of the generic product under certain circumstances, Natco said on Thursday.

The company has been named as one of the defendants in a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey by Genentech, Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. and PTC Therapeutics, Inc., it said. Evrysdi has recorded sales of $571 million in the U.S. market for the year 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US