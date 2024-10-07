Natco shares gain after antidiabetic drug partner Mylan, Novo Nordisk settle patent litigation 

Natco Pharma shares gained more than 3% on the back of its partner for development of generic anti-diabetic drug Ozempic (Semaglutide) Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc and Novo Nordisk reaching settlement of the U.S. patent litigation related to the generic drug.

The terms of the settlement are confidential, Natco said in a filing on Monday. The drugmaker’s shares closed 3.47% higher on the BSE at ₹1,401.60 apiece.

Natco and Mylan are partners in the development of generic Ozempic products. Natco manufacturing partner is Stelis, it said.