Natco seeks nod for COVID-19 drug candidate Molnupiravir

Applies for Phase-III clinical trial, hopeful of getting emergency approval from CDSCO

Natco Pharma has applied to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) seeking approval for Phase-III clinical trials of COVID-19 drug candidate Molnupiravir capsules.

The company said it is expecting CDSCO to give emergency approval for the drug based on ‘compassionate use’ for patients. Natco is ready to introduce the product this month, a release said. Shares of the company closed with a gain of 3.29% at ₹906.70 apiece on Monday.

Compassionate use approval is given for investigational drugs so that a patient with an immediately life-threatening condition can gain access to the drug. Pre-clinical data have shown Molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication. Patients treated with Molnupiravir achieved response within five days of the therapy indicating that the duration of treatment is short. The additional advantage is it is an oral therapy, the release said.