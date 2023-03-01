HamberMenu
Natco Pharma unveils copy of cancer drug in Canada

March 01, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Natco Pharma has introduced a generic version of cancer drug Pomalidomide Capsules in Canada. It is the first generic alternative to Celgene Corporation’s Pomalyst brand in the country and approved by Health Canada. Pomalidomide is used in combination with Dexamethasone and Bortezomib for treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma. Natco said it had launched pomalidomide under its brand Nat-Pomalidomide and in strengths of 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg capsules. The launch reflects its continued investment in Canada to expand portfolio of high-quality generic medicines at affordable prices. Commonly referred to as myeloma, multiple myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells and second most common form of blood cancer in Canada with about 8,000 Canadians living with myeloma, the company said.

