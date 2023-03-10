HamberMenu
Natco Pharma unveils additional strengths of generic Revlimid in U.S.

With the launch, the companies have made available all the strengths of lenalidomide in the U.S. market,

March 10, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A bottle of Revlimid seen at a store in Utah. File photo

A bottle of Revlimid seen at a store in Utah. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Natco Pharma has launched its generic version of Celgene Corporation’s cancer drug Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules) in additional strengths in the United States.

The 2.5 mg and 20 mg strengths of the prescription medicine used in adults for the treatment of multiple myeloma has been launched through its marketing partner Teva Pharmaceuticals, which is a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

With the launch, the companies have made available all the strengths of lenalidomide in the U.S. market, Natco said in a release on March 10.

