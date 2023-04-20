Natco Pharma to set up subsidiary in Indonesia

April 20, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Natco Pharma has decided to set up a subsidiary in Indonesia with an investment of up to $3 million as part of a strategy to enhance growth and profitability with forays into new markets.

Initially, the firm will invest $1 million as capital contribution in the subsidiary, which will be a 51:49 joint venture with PT. Mitra Medis Exim (MME) that belongs to the 40-year old multi-diversified Mitra Jaya Group. Announcing its board approval for setting up the subsidiary, Natco Pharma said it would be the majority stakeholder and make the balance investment as and when the funds were required by the subsidiary.

MME, which will hold 49% stake, is in the business of distribution for active pharmaceutical ingredients and excipients for the end users in Indonesia.