Natco Pharma to acquire 5% stake in biotech startup Cellogen Therapeutics for ₹15 cr.

January 17, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Natco Pharma is acquiring a more than 5% stake in Delhi-based biotech start-up Cellogen Therapeutics for ₹15.01 crore.

The investment, across three tranches, is for 5.38% shareholding by December in the cell and gene therapy solutions firm. The cost of acquisition is ₹1,32,612.47 per share, the drugmaker said on the nearly $2 million investment.

“Cellogen’s area of research involving innovative and cost-effective cell and gene therapies for addressing various oncological, haematological and metabolic diseases is in line with our core value of providing advanced healthcare with affordability and basis of our investment thesis,” Natco CEO Rajeev Nannapaneni said on Wednesday. Shares of the Hyderabad-based firm closed 1.66% lower at ₹818.50 apiece on the BSE.

Promoted by Gaurav Kharya, Director, Centre for Bone Marrow Transplant & Cellular Therapy, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, the start-up is involved in two research and development programmes involving cell and gene therapy solutions.

“Cellogen has been working on its next generation CAR T programme for two and a half years and able to zero on a particular CAR construct from among 40 such. After successful pre-clinical data using the selected CAR, it intends to start phase 1 clinical trial in the first half of 2024. Cellogen also intends to bring gene therapy solutions at affordable cost,” said Dr. Kharya.

In a release, Natco said Cellogen’s CAR T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T) cell therapy programme is at an advanced stage where the T cells of the patients are genetically engineered to identify and kill the cancer cells. The startup has developed bi-specific CARs and also added another costimulatory domain to increase efficacy and persistence of the CAR in human body as compared to currently available CAR constructs that are mono-specific with one co-stimulatory domain. The innovations are aimed at reducing risk of relapse post CAR T cell therapy which remains a major challenge with existing CAR constructs.

While products available in the market cost $5,00,000–7,00,000, Cellogen aims to bring down the price to $60,000-70,000. The firm is also working on a gene therapy programme for transfusion dependent thalassaemia and sickle cell diseases.

