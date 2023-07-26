ADVERTISEMENT

Natco Pharma seeks U.S. FDA nod for copy of cancer drug, facing lawsuit

July 26, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Natco Pharma is seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (U.S. FDA) approval for its generic version of Janssen’s cancer drug Erdafitinib Tablets 3 mg, 4 mg, and 5 mg strengths.

In a release on Wednesday, announcing submission of Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) containing a paragraph IV certification with the U.S. FDA, Natco said it had been named as defendant in a lawsuit filed in the U.S. district court of New Jersey by Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Janssen Biotech Inc. and Otsuka holdings Co.’s Astex Therapeutics Ltd.

Erdafitinib is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC) and marketed in the U.S by Janssen Biotech under brand Balversa.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Natco said it believed the ANDA was possibly sole first-to-file based on its filing date and might be eligible for 180 days of marketing exclusivity at the time of launch. Balversa had recorded sales of $36.5 million in the U.S. market for the year ending December 2022, it said, citing IQVIA database.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US