Natco Pharma seeks U.S. FDA nod for copy of cancer drug, facing lawsuit

July 26, 2023

Drugmaker Natco Pharma is seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (U.S. FDA) approval for its generic version of Janssen’s cancer drug Erdafitinib Tablets 3 mg, 4 mg, and 5 mg strengths.

In a release on Wednesday, announcing submission of Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) containing a paragraph IV certification with the U.S. FDA, Natco said it had been named as defendant in a lawsuit filed in the U.S. district court of New Jersey by Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Janssen Biotech Inc. and Otsuka holdings Co.’s Astex Therapeutics Ltd.

Erdafitinib is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC) and marketed in the U.S by Janssen Biotech under brand Balversa.

Natco said it believed the ANDA was possibly sole first-to-file based on its filing date and might be eligible for 180 days of marketing exclusivity at the time of launch. Balversa had recorded sales of $36.5 million in the U.S. market for the year ending December 2022, it said, citing IQVIA database.