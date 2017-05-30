Natco Pharma Q4 net jumps 181%

The consolidated net profit of Natco Pharma Ltd. for the quarter ended March has almost trebled to ₹176.7 crore, a development that saw the company shares gain 5.7% at the BSE on Tuesday.

Propelling the 181.4% growth, from ₹62.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, was a generic version of Tamiflu (Oseltamivir) influenza drug it had introduced with marketing partner Alvogen in the U.S. in December 2016.

The net revenue for the quarter increased 46.2% to touch ₹577.2 crore (₹394.8 crore). For the full 2016-17, the Hyderabad based company’s consolidated net profit grew 209.3% to ₹486 crore (₹157.1 crore). The total revenue went up 90.8% to ₹2,078.9 crore (₹1,089.7 crore). “The revenue and profit growth during the financial year was driven primarily due to the sales of generic Oseltamivir product in the USA market and continued growth of domestic formulations business,” according to the company. In 2015, Tamiflu oral capsules had U.S. sales of approximately $403 million.

All results for the quarter and previous year FY2016 have been restated to comply with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) to make them comparable, according to a release.

Natco and Alvogen were the first generic players to receive the approval from U.S.FDA and thus got a period of exclusivity in marketing of the product. Ahead of getting the approval, the two had reached an out of court settlement, in a case related to patent infringement, with Gilead and Roche.

Natco shares closed at ₹939.65 a piece, a gain of ₹50.70 over the previous ₹888.95. The share touched an intra-day high of ₹961.90.