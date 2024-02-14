ADVERTISEMENT

Natco Pharma Q3 net surges to ₹213 cr. on higher revenue

February 14, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share

The Hindu Bureau

However, both net profit and total income on a sequential basis were lower. For the September quarter, the drugmaker had posted ₹369 crore in net profit on a total revenue of ₹1,060.8 crore.  | Photo Credit: Company website

Natco Pharma reported consolidated net profit for quarter ended December surged to ₹.212.7 crore from ₹62.3 crore in the year-earlier period on the back of a 55% increase in total income.

However, both net profit and total income on a sequential basis were lower. For the September quarter, the drugmaker had posted ₹369 crore in net profit on a total revenue of ₹1,060.8 crore.

The increase in total revenue, year-on-year, for the third quarter to ₹795.6 crore (₹513.3 crore) was driven primarily by higher formulations exports at ₹605.6 crore (₹333.7 crore). Revenue from domestic formulations declined to ₹99.4 crore (₹101.1 crore), while APIs contribution was marginally better at ₹46.3 (₹42.6 crore).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Natco Pharma said the company has shown strong growth across businesses compared to last year and is confident of its strategy going forward. It has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share. On Wednesday, shares of the company ended 3.10% higher at ₹883.85 apiece on the BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US