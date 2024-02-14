GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Natco Pharma Q3 net surges to ₹213 cr. on higher revenue

Company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share

February 14, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
However, both net profit and total income on a sequential basis were lower. For the September quarter, the drugmaker had posted ₹369 crore in net profit on a total revenue of ₹1,060.8 crore. 

However, both net profit and total income on a sequential basis were lower. For the September quarter, the drugmaker had posted ₹369 crore in net profit on a total revenue of ₹1,060.8 crore.  | Photo Credit: Company website

Natco Pharma reported consolidated net profit for quarter ended December surged to ₹.212.7 crore from ₹62.3 crore in the year-earlier period on the back of a 55% increase in total income.

However, both net profit and total income on a sequential basis were lower. For the September quarter, the drugmaker had posted ₹369 crore in net profit on a total revenue of ₹1,060.8 crore.

The increase in total revenue, year-on-year, for the third quarter to ₹795.6 crore (₹513.3 crore) was driven primarily by higher formulations exports at ₹605.6 crore (₹333.7 crore). Revenue from domestic formulations declined to ₹99.4 crore (₹101.1 crore), while APIs contribution was marginally better at ₹46.3 (₹42.6 crore).

Natco Pharma said the company has shown strong growth across businesses compared to last year and is confident of its strategy going forward. It has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share. On Wednesday, shares of the company ended 3.10% higher at ₹883.85 apiece on the BSE.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.