Natco Pharma Q3 net increases 27%
Independent Director G.S. Murthy named chairman
Drugmaker Natco Pharma reported consolidated net profit increased 27% to ₹80.4 crore for the quarter ended December from ₹63.40 crore of the year earlier period.
The higher net profit came on the back of a 53% increase in total income to ₹590.7 crore (₹386 crore), which included product licensing income. During the quarter, there was a one-time expense against the product licensing income. The company has declared a third interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share of ₹2 each.
Driving the growth in revenue was increase in the share of Formulations exports, including profit share, licensing and foreign subsidiaries, to ₹383.1 crore (₹162.1 crore). Other operating income and non-operating income increased to ₹45.3 crore (₹5.9 crore).
While revenue from formulations (domestic) marginally moved up to ₹100.3 crore (₹95.3 crore), the contribution of API declined to ₹61.7 crore (₹97.8 crore).
Independent Director G.S. Murthy has been appointed as chairman with effect from April 1, 2022, Natco Pharma said in an intimation to the stock exchange.
