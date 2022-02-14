Natco Pharma Q3 net increases 27%

Independent Director G.S. Murthy named chairman

Indian scientists work inside a laboratory of the Research and Development Centre of Natco Pharma Ltd. in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, March 13, 2012. India effectively ended Bayer's monopoly on a patented cancer drug Monday, licensing a much cheaper generic under a unique law aimed at keeping costs affordable. In a decision likely to upset Western pharmaceuticals, the patent office approved Natco Pharma Ltd.'s application to produce the kidney and liver cancer treatment sorefinib. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) | Photo Credit: MAHESH KUMAR A

Drugmaker Natco Pharma reported consolidated net profit increased 27% to ₹80.4 crore for the quarter ended December from ₹63.40 crore of the year earlier period.

The higher net profit came on the back of a 53% increase in total income to ₹590.7 crore (₹386 crore), which included product licensing income. During the quarter, there was a one-time expense against the product licensing income. The company has declared a third interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share of ₹2 each.

Driving the growth in revenue was increase in the share of Formulations exports, including profit share, licensing and foreign subsidiaries, to ₹383.1 crore (₹162.1 crore). Other operating income and non-operating income increased to ₹45.3 crore (₹5.9 crore).

While revenue from formulations (domestic) marginally moved up to ₹100.3 crore (₹95.3 crore), the contribution of API declined to ₹61.7 crore (₹97.8 crore).

Independent Director G.S. Murthy has been appointed as chairman with effect from April 1, 2022, Natco Pharma said in an intimation to the stock exchange.