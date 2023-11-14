ADVERTISEMENT

Natco Pharma Q2 net surges to ₹369 cr. on higher formulation exports  

November 14, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Natco Pharma reported consolidated net profit surged to ₹369 crore for the September quarter from ₹56.8 crore in the same period of previous fiscal on the back of a sharp increase, year on year, in formulation exports and domestic agrochemical sales.

Formulation exports at ₹792.3 crore (₹283.4 crore) accounted for nearly 75% of the ₹1,060.8 crore (₹452.6 crore) total revenue for the second quarter. While revenue from domestic formulations stood at ₹102.5 crore (₹93.5 crore), the share of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) was ₹77.8 crore (₹44.1 crore).

Crop Health Sciences (CHS) segment reported ₹55.8 crore revenue (₹3 crore).

On a sequential basis, both net profit and total income were lower. For the June quarter, the company had reported a net profit of ₹420.3 crore on a total income of ₹1,160.2 crore.

In a release, the company said the business during the September quarter was strong due to growth in formulation exports and increased sales in domestic agrochemical business. Natco has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share of ₹2 each. The date for taking on record of its shareholders eligible for the purpose of payment of the second interim dividend is fixed as November 24, it said.

The company’s shares closed flat on Tuesday at ₹793.80 each on the BSE.

