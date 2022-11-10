Natco Pharma Q2 net falls 12% on lower gains from cancer drug

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 10, 2022 19:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Drugmaker Natco Pharma reported consolidated net profit declined more than 12% to ₹56.8 crore in the September quarter.

Profit share associated with the export sales of cancer drug Lenalidomide product to the United States was minimal during the quarter, the company said. The decline in the net profit came even as total revenue rose 9% to ₹452.6 crore.

Segmental revenue wise, API accounted for ₹44.1 crore (₹76.3 crore) and Formulations (Domestic market) ₹93.5 crore (₹99.8 crore). Formulations (exports), including profit share and foreign subsidiaries contributed ₹283.4 crore (₹190.5 crore)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In crop health sciences division, Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) associated key products were launched and expected to boost growth in near future, Natco said in a release.

Interim dividend

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The company has declared a second interim dividend of 75 paise per equity share of ₹2 each for 2022-23. The record date has been fixed as November 22 and the dividend will be paid from November 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app