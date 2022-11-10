Natco Pharma Q2 net falls 12% on lower gains from cancer drug

Drugmaker Natco Pharma reported consolidated net profit declined more than 12% to ₹56.8 crore in the September quarter.

Profit share associated with the export sales of cancer drug Lenalidomide product to the United States was minimal during the quarter, the company said. The decline in the net profit came even as total revenue rose 9% to ₹452.6 crore.

Segmental revenue wise, API accounted for ₹44.1 crore (₹76.3 crore) and Formulations (Domestic market) ₹93.5 crore (₹99.8 crore). Formulations (exports), including profit share and foreign subsidiaries contributed ₹283.4 crore (₹190.5 crore)

In crop health sciences division, Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) associated key products were launched and expected to boost growth in near future, Natco said in a release.

Interim dividend

The company has declared a second interim dividend of 75 paise per equity share of ₹2 each for 2022-23. The record date has been fixed as November 22 and the dividend will be paid from November 30.