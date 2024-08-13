Natco Pharma net profit rises 59% in June quarter to ₹669 crore

Natco Pharma reported consolidated net profit rose 59% in the June quarter to ₹668.50 crore from ₹420.3 crore in the year-earlier period on the back of robust formulation exports.

The higher net profit came on a 21.60% increase in the total revenue to ₹1,410.70 crore (₹1,160.2 crore) for the quarter. “Growth in revenue and profits were driven primarily by exports formulation business,” the company said.

Segmental revenue split provided in a release by Natco showed formulation exports at ₹1,210.10 crore as against ₹884.2 crore a year earlier. For the quarter ended March, it stood at ₹954.9 crore.

The formulations exports emerged as the bright spot with the Hyderabad-based drugmaker reporting lower revenue year on year from API at ₹39.2 crore (₹75.1 crore); and domestic formulations at ₹102.2 crore (₹132.4 crore). Revenue contribution from the crop health sciences segment was lower at ₹15.6 crore (₹44.7 crore).

Operating income and non-operating income, however, increased to ₹43.6 crore (₹23.8 crore).

₹3 interim dividend

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share of ₹2 each for 2024-25. The date for taking on record of its shareholders eligible for payment of interim dividend has been fixed as August 23. The payment of the interim dividend will start from August 30.