Natco Pharma net declines 23% in Q3 on lower API, formulations revenue

February 09, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Natco Pharma reported consolidated net profit declined 22.5%, year-on-year, to ₹62.3 crore for the December quarter.

The net profit fell on the back of lower revenue in the key API and export of formulations, while domestic formulations sales was flat. Total revenue was ₹513.3 crore as against ₹590.7 crore in the same period last fiscal, which included a one-time licensing revenue.

Revenue from API during the quarter stood at ₹42.6 crore (₹61.7 crore), while formulation exports totalled ₹333.7 crore (₹383.1 crore). Revenue from domestic formulations was ₹101.1 crore (₹100.3 crore).

Natco has declared a 3rd interim dividend of ₹1.25 each per equity share of ₹2 each for 2022-23. The record date will February 21 and the payment of the interim dividend will be from March 1, the company said.