Natco Pharma introduces Celgene’s cancer drug generic Pomalyst in Australia

Natco Pharma has introduced a generic version of cancer drug Pomalyst in the Australian market.

It is the first generic version of Pomalyst (Pomalidomide) Capsules in 1, 2, 3 and 4 mg strengths to be introduced in the Australian market, the Hyderabad-based drugmaker said on Wednesday. The product has been unveiled by its commercial partner Juno Pharmaceuticals.

Pomalidomide is prescribed for treatment of Multiple Myeloma and Kaposi Sarcoma. Pomalyst, which is a registered trademark of Celgene/BMS, had $35.6 million sales in the Australian market for the year ended March 2022 as per industry sales data, it said.

Natco Pharma shares closed 1.28% lower at ₹613.20 apiece on the BSE.