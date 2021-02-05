Natco Pharma gets central panel nod for Chlorantraniliprole

HYDERABAD

CTPR poised to be first key product of generic drugmaker’s Crop Health Sciences Division

Generic drugmaker Natco Pharma, which two years ago diversified into agrichemicals, announced on Friday receipt of an approval for Chlorantraniliprole from a Central government committee on insectides.

The Central Insecticide Board & Registration Committee, at its meeting on January 25, approved the company’s application for grant of registration for indigenous manufacture of Chlorantraniliprole Technical 93.00% w/w min, a release from Natco Pharma said.

The company said it would be the first indigenous manufacturer of this technical product. CTPR, which is formulated into broad-spectrum insecticides used in several crops for better pest management, would be the first key product of its Crop Health Sciences Division.

Natco, which has a pending litigation against U.S. chemical major FMC Corporation for declaration of freedom to use of CTPR, hopes to bring products based on CTPR shortly that would be affordable and accessible to farmers across India.

An active ingredient, CTPR is used in products commercialised by FMC under brands Coragen and Ferterra. The sales generated from products containing CTPR in India as per a declaration given by FMC is estimated to be ₹1,540 crore in 2016.

Stating this, the release said Natco believes the current market size to be over ₹2,000 crore. While announcing its diversification, Natco Pharma had said it was investing ₹100 crore to set up manufacturing plant in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, for making agrichemical technical and formulation products.