Natco partner loses appeal in U.S. on cancer drug copy

Drugmaker Natco Pharma on Wednesday said the Appeals Court in the U.S. had rejected marketing partner Alvogen’s appeal on Ibrutinib Tablets of 140 mg, 280 mg, 420 mg and 560 mg strength – the proposed generic equivalents to cancer drug Imbruvica tablets.
ADVERTISEMENT
Natco and its co-development and marketing partner Alvogen Pine Brook LLC, USA, are assessing their option on the way forward, the pharma company said.
Trending
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
- ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide
In August 2021, Natco had said that a U.S. District Court had issued a decision in favour of Pharmacyclics (a subsidiary of AbbVie), the brand owner of Imbruvica in a Para IV litigation involving the product. Natco and Alvogen had in 2018 filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with PIV certification for generic version of the product.
Natco Pharma shares remained flat closing 0.15% lower at ₹581.35 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT