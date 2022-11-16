Natco partner loses appeal in U.S. on cancer drug copy

November 16, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Natco Pharma on Wednesday said the Appeals Court in the U.S. had rejected marketing partner Alvogen’s appeal on Ibrutinib Tablets of 140 mg, 280 mg, 420 mg and 560 mg strength – the proposed generic equivalents to cancer drug Imbruvica tablets.

Natco and its co-development and marketing partner Alvogen Pine Brook LLC, USA, are assessing their option on the way forward, the pharma company said.

In August 2021, Natco had said that a U.S. District Court had issued a decision in favour of Pharmacyclics (a subsidiary of AbbVie), the brand owner of Imbruvica in a Para IV litigation involving the product. Natco and Alvogen had in 2018 filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with PIV certification for generic version of the product.

Natco Pharma shares remained flat closing 0.15% lower at ₹581.35 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.