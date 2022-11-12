Natco named in antitrust law suit on cancer drug in U.S.

Drugmaker Natco Pharma has been named as one of the defendants in an antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. regarding cancer drug Lenalidomide (Revlimid).

“Bristol Myers Squibb, Teva and Natco have been named defendants in an antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. by Walgreens Co. regarding Lenalidomide (Revlimid),” Natco said in a filing with the stock exchange on Saturday. “Natco believes this matter is without merit. Teva is the ANDA holder and front-end marketing partner for the generic product in the U.S.,” the Hyderabad-based drugmaker added.