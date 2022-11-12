Business

Natco named in antitrust law suit on cancer drug in U.S.

Drugmaker Natco Pharma has been named as one of the defendants in an antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. regarding cancer drug Lenalidomide (Revlimid).

“Bristol Myers Squibb, Teva and Natco have been named defendants in an antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. by Walgreens Co. regarding Lenalidomide (Revlimid),” Natco said in a filing with the stock exchange on Saturday. “Natco believes this matter is without merit. Teva is the ANDA holder and front-end marketing partner for the generic product in the U.S.,” the Hyderabad-based drugmaker added.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2022 8:41:00 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/natco-named-in-antitrust-law-suit-on-cancer-drug-in-us/article66129162.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY