Natco gets Delhi HC nod for introducing insecticide CTPR

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 19, 2022 21:06 IST

Natco Pharma on Monday said Delhi High Court has allowed the company to launch Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) and its formulations, through its non-infringing process.

CTPR technical is formulated into broadspectrum insecticides used across wide range of crops for pest management. The market size of CTPR containing products in India is estimated to be more than ₹2,000 crore. The company plans to introduce its products very shortly, Natco said.

The drugmaker, which has diversified into agrichemicals a few years ago, said it was the first company in the country to receive registration approval given by Central Insecticide Board & Registration Committee, in early 2021, for indigenous manufacture of Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) Technical 93.00% w/w min. under Section 9(3).

While the latest release of Natco Pharma did not share additional information about the court case. The company had in July 2021 said the Delhi High Court had allowed an application of U.S.-based FMC Corp. challenging the use of the insect control active ingredient CTPR. FMC had filed the lawsuit for potential infringement of patents on CTPR.

In response to the judgment then on the interim injunction application filed by FMC, Natco had said it would review all options. The U.S. firm had at that time said the interim injunction restrained Natco from manufacturing, using, distributing or selling any product that contains CTPR.

