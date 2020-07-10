Natco arm, Celgene to settle dispute on cancer drug in Canada

10 July 2020 22:43 IST

Natco Pharma’s arm Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc. has reached a settlement with Celgene, which has become a part of Bristol-Myers Squibb, for Lenalidomide capsules in Canada. The terms of the agreement are confidential, as per the agreement, a statement on Friday from Natco Pharma on the settlement said. The drug is the generic of Celgene’s Revlimid indicated in the treatment of multiple myeloma. In 2015, Natco Pharma and its U.S. partner Allergan had reached a settlement with Celgene in a patent infringement case pertaining to Revlimid in the U.S. Under this, Natco is to receive a volume-limited licence to sell Lenalidomide in the U.S. from March 2022 and begin unlimited sale from January 2026.

The Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker had recently said it was expecting approval for Lenalidomide in the US. Natco Pharma shares closed at ₹679.75 apiece, with a gain of less than 1%.

