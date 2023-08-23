Nasscom unveils portal for talent connect

August 23, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Sector Skill Council at Nasscom on Wednesday unveiled a ‘Nasscom Talent Connect’ portal.

According to a statement from the apex body, the platform will serve as an exclusive portal for enterprises looking to hire digitally skilled and certified industry-ready talent for both IT and non-IT sectors and aspiring tech candidates looking to head-start their careers in the technology industry. The platform also enables freshers and professionals with career breaks to enter the workforce.

Kirti Seth, CEO, SSC, Nasscom, said, “Talent has remained and continues to be a key challenge for companies over the years, with digital being the key demand driver.”

India, currently at 23.9%, has the lowest tech demand-supply gap among top tech locations such as the U.S., China and the U.K. With a supply of 2.14 million STEM graduates per annum, the country stood second globally , next only to China. In the tech sector some 2 million of the total 5.4 million tech employees in the country, had been digitally trained as of March 2023.

The industry was rapidly closing in on the tech talent pool demand with a high reskillability index and a large share of adjacent tech talent, Nasscom said in a communique.

