Nasscom to help Malaysia in digital push

Nasscom has signed two pivotal Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the National Tech Association of Malaysia (PIKOM) and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC). The MoU signing coincided with the state visit of Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim.

According to a Nasscom statement, these strategic MoUs were set to enhance awareness of the Malaysian technology landscape among Indian companies, facilitate bilateral trade and investment opportunities, and provide essential market access support. Key initiatives include business matching platforms, networking sessions, and dialogues aimed at creating significant market opportunities for both nations.