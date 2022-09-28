Nasscom Foundation, DXC Tech to offer digi-skilling to over 1 million marginalised people

Nachiket Sukhtankar | Photo Credit: By special arrangement

Bengaluru

Nasscom Foundation, in partnership with DXC Technology India, will digitally enable and skill over a million people belonging to marginalised communities in the next eight months.

About 60% of the beneficiaries would receive support with job placement after successfully completing the skill training. The Nasscom Foundation and DXC combine would set up 20 resource centres for digital literacy and e-governance in aspirational districts across Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. These resource centres would help in creating agents of change and engines of development by providing need-based information, e-resources and an array of digital services that would impact citizens’ lives and livelihoods in alignment with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, said Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, Nasscom Foundation.

These resource centres will be equipped with digital assets such as computers and printers, online resources like subscriptions to informative pages/channels and physical resources such as books, magazines, and newsletters to make digital tools accessible to the entire community, according to the foundation.

The partners would also introduce a skill-building initiative, through which youth in India would be able to receive advanced technical training that will improve their employability skills to meet market demands, Ms. Bhasin said in a media conference here on Wednesday.

The foundation has been working with DXC Technology in the last four years towards bridging the skill gap that the youth in India faced especially in access-restrained tier II and tier III cities in the country. Nachiket Sukhtankar, India MD, DXC Technology, said, “In today’s digital world, if young minds and especially young women of the country are empowered with the knowledge of technology and important life skills, we can transform the future for the better.

“We have always recognised India’s demographic dividend as one of its greatest assets. However, what needs to be addressed is the ever-increasing digital divide in the country. A holistic approach, embedded in digital empowerment is the need of the hour, that not only bridges the digital divide but also makes the youth future ready,” added Ms. Bhasin.