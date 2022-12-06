Nasscom-BCG study identifies 28 big-bet technologies that may disrupt markets in 3-5 years

December 06, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

While buyers in North America and Europe are betting on technologies such as Autonomous Analytics, APAC is likely to focus more on 5G/6G technologies, Sensor Tech and Smart Robotics

The Hindu Bureau

A report released by Nasscom in association with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) here on Tuesday has identified 28 emerging big-bet technologies that have the potential to disrupt markets in the next 3-5 years.

As part of the study, these 28 emerging technology themes, from 11 tech families, were identified across markets and verticals with the potential to disrupt markets, on the basis of current tech spending, growth potential, innovation maturity, and funding momentum..

Among these, 12 emerging technologies, with high funding momentum and R&D focus, have been identified as the biggest bets and they include, Autonomous Analytics, AR & VR, Autonomous Driving, Computer Vision, Deep learning, Distributed Ledger, Edge Computing, Sensor Tech, Smart Robots, Space Tech, Sustainability Tech, and 5G/6G.

According to the report, enterprise tech spending is estimated to reach $4.2 trillion by 2026 globally amongst which tech services companies represent the largest segment and are expected to become $1.7 trillion by that year, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.

While buyers in North America and Europe are betting on technologies such as Autonomous Analytics, APAC is likely to focus more on 5G/6G technologies, Sensor Tech and Smart Robotics. Overall, technology buyers anticipate that investments in emerging technologies will account for 70- 80% of their tech spending by 2030, found the study.

Within APAC, India has the highest private tech funding growth at 31% compared to overall APAC at 11%. Healthcare and Transportation have emerged as top funded verticals, followed by Tech, BFSI, and Telecom, it stated.

