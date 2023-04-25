HamberMenu
Nasscom appoints Anant Maheshwari as Chairperson for FY24

April 25, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 07/03/2022: Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari addresses during the launch of largest India data centre region in Hyderabad to accelerate the country's digital momentum at Microsoft campus, Gachibowli in City on Monday, March 07, 2022. Photo: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu

Nasscom on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, as its chairperson for 2023-24. The apex body also appointed Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and MD, Cognizant India as its Vice Chairperson for 2023-24.

Mr. Maheshwari takes on the new role from his previous role as Vice Chairperson succeeding Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Business & Technology Services - Tata Consultancy Services, who served as Chairperson for the year 2022-23.

“Building on the core capabilities in tech services, India is now demonstrating broader technology leadership for the world, both in trusted innovation capabilities and also as a leading example of digital public platforms with billion population scale implementation,’‘ said Mr. Maheshwari.

In addition, Nasscom announced its new Executive Council for 2023-2025. The newly appointed Executive Council would work with government bodies to help build policies that can further support the growth of the Indian IT sector to achieve the growth objectives of $500 Bn by 2030, said a Nasscom statement.

