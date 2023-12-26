Narrowing trade gap cuts India’s CAD to 1% of GDP in Q2 of FY24

December 26, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Mumbai

India’s current account deficit (CAD) declined to $8.3 billion, which is 1% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of FY24 (July 2023 -September 2023) owing to a “narrowing of merchandise trade deficit” the RBI said in its latest release of data on Tuesday.

Q2 deficit is lower than $9.2 billion (1.1% of GDP) in Q1 (April 2023 - June 2023) and $30.9 billion (3.8% of GDP) a year ago (Q2 FY23).

“Underlying the lower CAD on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis in Q2 FY24 was the narrowing of merchandise trade deficit to $61 billion from $78.3 billion in Q2 FY23,” the RBI said

As per data, services exports grew by 4.2% on a y-o-y basis on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services. Net services receipts increased both sequentially and on a y-o-y basis.

Net outgo on the primary income account, mainly reflecting payments of investment income, increased to $12.2 billion up from $11.8 billion a year ago.

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $28.1 billion, an increase of 2.6% from their levels during the corresponding period a year ago.

In the financial account, net foreign direct investment witnessed an outflow of $0.3 billion as against an inflow of $6.2 billion in Q2 FY23.

Foreign portfolio investment recorded net inflow of $4.9 billion, lower than $6.5 billion during Q2 FY23.

External commercial borrowings to India recorded net outflow of $1.8 billion in Q2 FY24 as compared with net outflow of $0.5 billion in Q2 FY23.

Non-resident deposits recorded net inflow of $3.2 billion as compared with net inflow of $2.5 billion in Q2 FY23, the RBI said.

There was an accretion of foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) to the tune of $2.5 billion in Q2 FY24 as against a depletion of $30.4 billion in Q2 FY23

“India’s current account deficit for Q2 FY24 printed at $8.3 billion, well below our expectation of around $13 billion, led primarily by a smaller-than-anticipated merchandise trade deficit,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.

“Following the expansion in the merchandise trade deficit in October 2023, we expect the CAD for the ongoing quarter to widen appreciably, to around $18-20 billion,” she said.

“Nevertheless, we now foresee the FY24 CAD in a range of 1.5-1.6% of GDP, unless commodity prices chart a sharp rebound,” she added.