Nano project: arbitration tribunal awards final claim of ₹765.78 crore in favour of Tata Motors

The company was forced to relocate the project to Sanand in Gujarat as West Bengal cancelled the small car plan

October 30, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MUMBAI:

The Hindu Bureau
The closed Tata Motors Nano car factory in Singur. File

The closed Tata Motors Nano car factory in Singur. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

In a major victory for Tata Motors in the fight against West Bengal for cancelling its Nano small car project, which forced the company to relocate the project to Sanand in Gujarat, a three-member arbitration tribunal has made the final award of ₹765.78 crore to Tata Motors as per its claims. 

“In respect of the arbitration proceedings between Tata Motors Ltd [TML] and the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Ltd [WBIDC] in relation to TML’s claim of compensation from WBIDC under various heads, on account of loss of capital investments, with regard to automobile manufacturing facility in Singur [West Bengal], this is to inform that the aforesaid pending arbitration proceedings before a three-member arbitration tribunal has now been finally disposed of by a unanimous award dated October 30, 2023 in favour of TML whereas the claimant [TML] has been held to be entitled to recover from the respondent [WBIDC] a sum of ₹765.78 crore with interest thereon @11% per annum from September 1, 2016 till actual recovery thereof,” the company said in a filing with stock exchanges. 

“The claimant has also been held to be entitled to recover from the respondent ₹1 crore towards cost of proceedings,” Tata Motors said.

“With the marking of the final arbitration award as mentioned above, the proceedings have come to an end,” the company added. 

West Bengal / Singur

