NALCO Q2 net surges 7-fold to ₹748 crore on strong metal sales

The National Aluminium Company Ltd. (NALCO) reported a more than sevenfold jump in second-quarter net profit at ₹748 crore, from ₹107 crore a year earlier.

“This is one of the strongest performances in a decade, with net profit soaring to ₹1,095 crore at the half-yearly stage,” the company said in a statement. Profit in the first half of the last fiscal year was ₹124 crore.

Total income from operations rose 51% to ₹3,592 crore in the three months ended September, from ₹2,375 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21.

“I compliment the employees... for coming back strongly in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, to deliver strong growth in profits and production,’’ said CMD Sridhar Patra.

NALCO logged higher production in the second quarter on all fronts — bauxite, alumina hydrate and aluminium cast metal.

“During the second quarter, the company achieved bauxite production of 18.88 lakh tonnes, alumina hydrate production of 5.30 lakh tonnes and metal production of 1.14 lakh tonnes, compared to 17.04 lakh tonnes, 4.87 lakh tonnes and 1.06 lakh tonnes, respectively,” the company said.

The state-owned firm also clocked strong growth in metal sales. Aluminium sales rose to 1.26 lakh metric tonnes (MT), from 0.91 lakh MT in “the preceding quarter,” it added.

“The total alumina sales during the second quarter registered strong growth of 11% with achievement of 3.18 lakh MT,” it said.