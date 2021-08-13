Nadir Godrej named CMD of Godrej Industries

Mumbai

13 August 2021 23:18 IST

Godrej Industries Ltd. (GIL) said effective October 1, Adi Godrej will step down as chairman of the board and Nadir Godrej, who is currently MD will take over as CMD.

Mr Adi Godrej will continue to serve as chairman of the Godrej Group and chairman emeritus of GIL.

“It has been a privilege to serve Godrej Industries for over four decades, during which we have delivered strong results and transformed our company,” said Mr. Adi Godrej in a statement. “I am very confident that our best years are ahead of us, and I look forward to Nadir and our team achieving our exciting aspirations.”

