Business

NABARD says balance sheet grew 24%

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Tuesday announced a 24% growth in its balance sheet for FY21.

NABARD said its balance sheet grew to ₹6.57 lakh crore in FY21, compared with ₹5.32 lakh crore in FY20, an increase of 24%.

Loans and advances grew from ₹4.81 lakh crore to ₹6.03 lakh crore, an increase of 25%, in a year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Borrowings increased to ₹3.17 lakh crore, from ₹2.06 lakh crore during the previous year.

“NABARD registered a total refinance disbursement of ₹2.23 lakh crore to support agriculture and rural development activities during the pandemic. This works out to a significant growth of 25% over the previous year,” said Dr G.R. Chintala, chairman, NABARD.

He said for FY22, NABARD had targeted to enhance the balance sheet to ₹7.5 lakh crore and would borrow to the tune of ₹3.7-₹3.9 lakh crore from the market to meet its funding needs.

Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, NABARD disbursed ₹16,800 crore in FY21 to cooperative banks, ₹6,700 crore to RRBs, and ₹2,000 crore to NBFC-MFIs through a Special Liquidity Facility (SLF), he said.

It also provided additional SLF of ₹1,567 crore to NBFC-MFIs with an asset size of less than ₹500 crore to help the smaller players withstand the pandemic pressure, he said.

In a move to boost economic activities, a concessional bank refinance scheme to the tune of ₹5,000 crore was unveiled for lending to beneficiaries in the 2150 watershed development projects of NABARD. Further, a refinance facility of ₹500 crore was introduced to support the Government of India’s Water, Sanitisation and Hygiene (WASH) programme.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2021 11:54:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/nabard-says-balance-sheet-grew-24/article34257210.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY