NABARD lists Social Bonds on BSE

September 29, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - MUMBAI

The bank had raised ₹1,040 crore through this offering, which would be used to refinance the Union government’s drinking water project in Telangana

The Hindu Bureau

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) announced the listing of its ‘Social Bonds’ on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). 

The bank had raised ₹1,040 crore through this offering. The funds would be used to refinance the Jal Jeevan Mission (the Union government’s drinking water project) in Telangana.

NABARD Chairman, Shaji K.V. said the bank planned to expand its offerings with ‘Sustainability Bonds’ and ‘Green Bonds’ soon. He also suggested incentivising investors to consider social and green bonds to boost interest in such listings

