NABARD eyes 22% growth in balance sheet size: Chinthala

10 February 2021 23:07 IST

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is eyeing 22% growth in balance sheet size this financial year. Chairman G.R. Chinthala told the media here on Wednesday the total size of its balance sheet is expected to be ₹6.5 lakh crore this financial year and it had already reached ₹6.2 lakh crore. The economy is reviving and infrastructure funding has seen good traction, he added

