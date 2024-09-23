myTVS rolls out MaaS platform for last-mile EV fleet operators

myTVS, a digital automotive aftermarket platform, has announced the unveiling of its Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform for last-mile EV fleet operators across India to offer customised solutions digitally to quick commerce players. As part of the launch, the company said it had signed strategic partnership with EV-based logistics company MoEVing.

The MaaS platform provides an extensive range of services under one umbrella for the entire EV fleet lifecycle such as leasing to real-time fleet management, servicing, spare parts management, charging solutions, telematics and roadside assistance.

Additionally, the platform also offers vehicle refurbishment services to extend fleet life and efficiency, it said in a statement.

“The quick commerce companies are exploring electric vehicle fleets to optimise costs and meet their sustainability goals, and myTVS is well-positioned to lead this transition,” said myTVS MD G. Srinivasa Raghavan.

“With over 1 million customers across India, myTVS is one of the fastest-growing aftermarket service providers in India. We aim to add another 2,500 outlets in the next two years and grow our market share to 10-12%,” he said.