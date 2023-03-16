myTVS picks Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to drive business growth

March 16, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

myTVS, an automotive aftermarket digital platform, has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to unify operations and improve business efficiency.

“We needed to integrate data across all our brick and mortar stores and digital platforms to improve real-time insights, optimise business processes, and reduce costs,” said G. Srinivasa Raghavan, MD, myTVS.

“With Oracle Fusion Applications, we can standardise processes and create a single source of truth to improve the speed and quality of decisions and enable our organisation to quickly respond to changes in supply and demand,” he said in a virtual interaction.

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning, myTVS will be able to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve controls, while Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management will help to improve speed and accuracy in reporting, reduce the time to close the books, and help senior leaders make better decisions, he added.

With quarterly update cycles, Oracle Fusion Applications gives customers access to continuous innovation, as new features are added every 90 days, without downtime or business disruption, Oracle said.

myTVS is a leading digital aftermarket AI platform that provides a unique business model by decoupling customer value chain and delivers digital services to 3 million customers, 20,000 retailers and 25,000 garages across the country.