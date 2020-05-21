MyTVS launches ‘Express Sanitization Service’

MyTVS, a multi-brand car service provider, has launched ‘Express Sanitization Service’ at its outlets for all brands of cars.

On request, the service can also be extended to customers at their doorsteps.

Sanitizing the vehicle means it will be cleaned and disinfected from any kind of germs and viruses. MyTVS offers a variety of sanitisation products from basic car wash and interior cleaning to alcohol spray-based sanitization, A/C disinfection, fumigation and fogging, said the company in a statement.

It is a 15-minute process that kills 99% of the bacteria and germs in the vehicle without leaving a sticky residue. The express sanitization service is priced at ₹249 for hatchbacks, ₹299 for sedans and ₹349 for SUV and luxury cars.

A car is made up of several types of materials like hard plastics, metals, leather, rubber, linen, wood and glass, which are perfect breeding grounds for viruses, bacteria and other micro-organisms. Therefore, it is advisable to get your vehicles sanitized once every week or 10 days, the statement said.